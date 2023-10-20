TD SYNNEX Relaunches MyShop E-Commerce Platform

TD SYNNEX, a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, has relaunched its MyShop e-commerce platform for U.S. partners with virtual commerce and artificial intelligence features.

New AI features transform typical chatbots into extensions of the organization's domain expertise. As customers engage with this AI-powered shopping assistant, it becomes adept at uncovering preferences and needs, delivering a more personalized shopping experience.

MyShop also features Custom Solution and Product Configurators, allowing users to customize the components of solutions or features of products so the final configured outcome meets their business needs.

Additional features and enhancements include the following:

Full integration of the combined TD SYNNEX portfolio.

Added reporting, data, and analytics.

Enhanced search functionality.

Direct integration into partners' CRM or ERP systems.

Vendor-specific shops, integrating product portfolios into one integrated experience.

Custom Punchout capabilities to streamline procurement processes.