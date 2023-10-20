TD SYNNEX Relaunches MyShop E-Commerce Platform
TD SYNNEX, a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, has relaunched its MyShop e-commerce platform for U.S. partners with virtual commerce and artificial intelligence features.
New AI features transform typical chatbots into extensions of the organization's domain expertise. As customers engage with this AI-powered shopping assistant, it becomes adept at uncovering preferences and needs, delivering a more personalized shopping experience.
MyShop also features Custom Solution and Product Configurators, allowing users to customize the components of solutions or features of products so the final configured outcome meets their business needs.
Additional features and enhancements include the following:
- Full integration of the combined TD SYNNEX portfolio.
- Added reporting, data, and analytics.
- Enhanced search functionality.
- Direct integration into partners' CRM or ERP systems.
- Vendor-specific shops, integrating product portfolios into one integrated experience.
- Custom Punchout capabilities to streamline procurement processes.
"The buyer's journey has evolved significantly in recent years, with a much bigger focus on self-service and customized experiences. Resellers need to cater to those expectations and evolve with those demands," said Bob Stegner, senior vice president of marketing for technology solutions in North America at TD SYNNEX, in a statement.
"MyShop was originally created to help SMBs and other organizations develop a sophisticated e-commerce web shop without the added costs and labor typically associated with such projects using multiple third parties," Stegner added. "Today, we're providing solutions for any organization to meet the ever-changing e-commerce marketplace demands in efficient and effective ways. MyShop is not just a website, it's a gateway to the future of e-commerce shopping."