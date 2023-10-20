Identiv Launches Vision AI
Identiv, a provider of digital security and identification , has launched Vision AI, a video analytics solution.
With Vision AI, security cameras become proactive, intelligent detection systems that enable real-time monitoring and analysis for scenarios, such as the following:
- Customer Behavior Analysis: Monitoring customer interactions with products to improve store layouts and marketing strategies;
- Perimeter Protection: Automatically identifying suspicious behavior or unattended items;
- Emergency Response: Deploying immediate alerts and lockdown procedures in case of emergencies;
- Loss Prevention: Flagging potential shoplifting activities;
- Restricted Access: Monitoring and controling access to highly secure areas; and
- Quality Control: Automatically identifying defective products on assembly lines.
As the newest addition to the Velocity Vision Ecosystem, Vision AI integrates into Velocity Vision video management system (VMS) and Velocity security management system. It is compatible with a wide range of camera models and can be deployed in cloud or on-premises environments.
"Vision AI enhances our Velocity Vision VMS by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to create total situational awareness in installations of all sizes," said Mike Taylor, vice president of global sales at Identiv, in a statement. "With Vision AI, integrators and end users can accomplish more without the need for additional headcount, delivering the most attractive total cost of ownership in the video analytics market."