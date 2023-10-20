Identiv Launches Vision AI

Identiv, a provider of digital security and identification , has launched Vision AI, a video analytics solution.

With Vision AI, security cameras become proactive, intelligent detection systems that enable real-time monitoring and analysis for scenarios, such as the following:

Customer Behavior Analysis: Monitoring customer interactions with products to improve store layouts and marketing strategies;

Perimeter Protection: Automatically identifying suspicious behavior or unattended items;

Emergency Response: Deploying immediate alerts and lockdown procedures in case of emergencies;

Loss Prevention: Flagging potential shoplifting activities;

Restricted Access: Monitoring and controling access to highly secure areas; and

Quality Control: Automatically identifying defective products on assembly lines.

As the newest addition to the Velocity Vision Ecosystem, Vision AI integrates into Velocity Vision video management system (VMS) and Velocity security management system. It is compatible with a wide range of camera models and can be deployed in cloud or on-premises environments.