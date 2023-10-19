Coveo Introduces Relevance Generative Answering

Coveo today introduced Coveo Relevance Generative Answering for product and knowledge discovery on CoveoCommerce e-commerce sites.

Coveo Relevance Generative Answering empowers generative artificial intelligence question-answering by leveraging large language models (LLMs) on top of the unified indexing functionality of Coveo's platform.

"We believe that augmenting current commerce experiences with genAI has the potential to change the way customers shop and buy. In traditional in-store interactions, customers naturally ask product-related questions. Replicating this ease of inquiry in an online environment has been a challenge, until now," said Laurent Simoneau, president and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "We're confident that our generative answering capability will provide businesses with a way to differentiate their digital storefront experience by putting their domain expertise and knowledge at the forefront. It will enable brands to share product information with customers in a more conversational way. This is a particularly important component of the go-to-market strategy for many of our B2B customers."

"We're thrilled to open up our Relevance Generative Answering early access program to B2B and B2C commerce brands and use cases," said Simon Langevin, vice president of product at Coveo, in a statement. "Our offering allows companies to incorporate generative answering into their customer-facing experiences in a way that is grounded and secure. Our customers who have rich content sources, including how-to articles and technical specifications, will readily embrace this as they recognize that educating the buyer on the products they sell is a critical aspect of the purchase journey."