Sendbird Integrates Meta's Llama 2 LLM into Its Communications Platform

Sendbird, providers of a communications API platform for web and mobile apps, has integrated Llama 2, Meta's open-source large language model (LLM), into its AI-powered communications platform.

By adding support for Llama 2, on top of existing ChatGPT and PaLM-2 integrations, Sendbird enables users to leverage generative artificial intelligence chatbots with transparency, control, and flexibility over their communications experiences. Llama 2 integration makes it possible for Sendbird to further empower companies to leverage generative AI securely without exposing data to third-party servers.