Sendbird Integrates Meta's Llama 2 LLM into Its Communications Platform
Sendbird, providers of a communications API platform for web and mobile apps, has integrated Llama 2, Meta's open-source large language model (LLM), into its AI-powered communications platform.
By adding support for Llama 2, on top of existing ChatGPT and PaLM-2 integrations, Sendbird enables users to leverage generative artificial intelligence chatbots with transparency, control, and flexibility over their communications experiences. Llama 2 integration makes it possible for Sendbird to further empower companies to leverage generative AI securely without exposing data to third-party servers.
"Sendbird is known for its dedication to enhancing communication in web and mobile apps and for harnessing the power of generative AI to benefit business. Now, we are taking another critical privacy-oriented step by integrating an open-source LLM on our platform," said Sendbird CEO and Co-founder John Kim in a statement. "By hosting the Llama 2 LLM within the Sendbird infrastructure, enterprises can now retain their conversation data on the Sendbird servers, ensuring the utmost security and reducing the risk of unauthorized access or data leaks."
"We look forward to harnessing the benefits of open-source LLMs for our chatbots. This addition not only brings customers new levels of control and security, it provides choice and flexibility for implementing generative AI," Kim added. "From large-scale gaming and social and community businesses to food delivery, healthcare, financial service organizations, and enterprises worldwide, Sendbird powers meaningful communications and customer interactions at scale. We will continue to innovate across our platform to ensure our customers always have the most advanced and useful tools at their disposal."