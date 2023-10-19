Attest Launches Video Responses

Attest, a consumer research platform provider, has released Video Responses to help companies carry out quantitative and qualitative research under one roof, powered by artificial intelligence.

Video Responses questions can be added to surveys, with responses accessible in the Attest dashboard alongside quantitative results. The feature uses AI to provide automated transcripts, allowing users to quickly read through responses and identify key themes. AI is also used to screen videos to ensure only high-quality responses are delivered.