Attest Launches Video Responses
Attest, a consumer research platform provider, has released Video Responses to help companies carry out quantitative and qualitative research under one roof, powered by artificial intelligence.
Video Responses questions can be added to surveys, with responses accessible in the Attest dashboard alongside quantitative results. The feature uses AI to provide automated transcripts, allowing users to quickly read through responses and identify key themes. AI is also used to screen videos to ensure only high-quality responses are delivered.
"Organizing research can be an expensive and time-consuming task; especially detailed, in-depth interviews or focus groups with customers or target customers. Because of this, brands do qualitative research very rarely or not at all. We wanted to make qual research much more accessible by facilitating a way to collect real video-based responses digitally. Now we have enhanced our platform to enable video responses, gathering qual data is as easy as sending a text message," Attest Founder and CEO Jeremy King said in a statement. "Video Responses is a wonderful new way to use Attest that helps to bring more depth and understanding to quantitative research. It's a great complement to what we do already, and our customers are already using it for many valuable things, for problems and ideas that we never imagined. That's exciting."
"We wanted to make it easy for all our clients, including those with no qual experience, to do great qualitative research. We've been able to bring the joy and power of qual research to them through a product that is flexible enough to be used across the many different use cases which their teams might have," Vanessa West, principal product manager at Attest, said in a statement.