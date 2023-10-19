DoubleVerify Partners with Attain
DoubleVerify, a provider of digital media measurement, data, and analytics technologies, and Attain, a provider of commerce data platforms for sales transaction measurement and purchase-based data activation, today introduced a solution to directly connect attention data to real-time sales, at scale.
DV Authentic Attention analyzes more than 50 data points at the impression level, assessing the exposure of digital ad and consumer engagement with a digital ad and device, in real time. For exposure, DV measures an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, DV examines key user-initiated events that occur during ad exposure, such as user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions. These measures of exposure and engagement contribute to the DV Attention Index – an overarching gauge of attention offering critical insights into campaign performance.
Attain's platform analyzes more than half a billion dollars of purchase data in real time, daily. Its first-party, permission-based panel of more than 6 million engaged users offers deep insights into how, what, when, and where consumers currently spend, and are expected to spend, their money, down to the product level.
"In a digital landscape where attention correlates to campaign performance, connecting DV's impression-level attention data with Attain's real-time sales insights marks a significant innovation," said Daniel Slotwiner, senior vice president of attention at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Advertisers are not just looking for views, they are seeking tangible business outcomes. This partnership provides them with actionable insights to optimize campaigns in real-time, driving enhanced engagement and, ultimately, sales."
"We are at the cusp of a new era in digital advertising analytics," said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO of Attain, in a statement. "The fusion of DV's attention metrics and Attain's real-time purchase data delivers unparalleled insights. Advertisers can now close the loop, connecting campaigns to real-time purchases and sales, ensuring not just reach and engagement, but measurable business impact."