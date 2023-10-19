DoubleVerify Partners with Attain

DoubleVerify, a provider of digital media measurement, data, and analytics technologies, and Attain, a provider of commerce data platforms for sales transaction measurement and purchase-based data activation, today introduced a solution to directly connect attention data to real-time sales, at scale.

DV Authentic Attention analyzes more than 50 data points at the impression level, assessing the exposure of digital ad and consumer engagement with a digital ad and device, in real time. For exposure, DV measures an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, DV examines key user-initiated events that occur during ad exposure, such as user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions. These measures of exposure and engagement contribute to the DV Attention Index – an overarching gauge of attention offering critical insights into campaign performance.

Attain's platform analyzes more than half a billion dollars of purchase data in real time, daily. Its first-party, permission-based panel of more than 6 million engaged users offers deep insights into how, what, when, and where consumers currently spend, and are expected to spend, their money, down to the product level.