Responsive Adds AI and Automation to Its Strategic Response Management Platform

Responsive, a provider of response management software, today at its Responsive Summit23 unveiled enhanced artificial intelligence product capabilities to handle all response use cases, including requests for proposals, due diligence questionnaires, security questionnaires, and more.

The new AI capabilities include the following:

Enhanced AI Assistant, using generative AI for creating, summarizing, and elaborating response content, which can now source information from customers' Content Libraries, in addition to publicly available sources.

Deeper Content Management Automation for the prevention and removal of redundant, obsolete, and trivial content.

Broadened Profile Center, to share web-based information profiles as public Trust Centers, in addition to offering private invitation-only information profiles.