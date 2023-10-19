Braze Introduces Feature Flags and Low-Code and AI Product Innovations

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, at its Forge customer conference in New York today introduced Feature Flags, a feature management tool to drive in-product conversions and revenue.

Feature Flags pair with customer journey orchestration tools to enable companies to deliver personalized experiences in their mobile and web applications using first-party customer data.

In addition to Feature Flags, Braze also introduced Landing Pages to help companies capture information on prospects and convert them into leads and loyal customers. Landing Pages includes a low-code visual editor to build and launch custom landing pages.

Braze also announced additions to its Sage AI by Braze products to help marketers with experimentation that guides them toward the most personalized and relevant customer engagement experiences. These products include the following:

AI Recommendations, which uses machine learning to match relevant items from Braze Catalogs with the customers most likely to buy them.

Canvas AI Step in Braze Canvas Flow, which uses a third-party large language model to interpret user-provided input, like survey feedback, to determine the appropriate response and trigger messages.

Message Content Recommendations, to recommend copy and content for messages created via native Braze channels and predict which message variants will perform better based on proprietary predictive models.