Pipedrive Launches AI-Powered Sales Assistant

Pipedrive, a provider of sales CRM for small businesses, today launched AI-powered Sales Assistant to help sales professionals with predictions on deal win probability and recommendations for the next-best actions.

"Our goal was not to integrate AI into our product just for the sake of it, but to offer a solution that actually caters to the real needs of salespeople and helps them to meet their revenue goals. By integrating AI into Sales Assistant, we provide sales teams with focused, actionable guidance to boost their performance. Now, small businesses using Pipedrive will have access to a personal virtual assistant that uses the latest AI technology to help them prioritize their efforts, focus on the right deals, and identify potential bottlenecks in their sales pipeline," said Shaun Shirazian, Pipedrive's chief product officer, in a statement.

Pipedrive's AI-powered Sales Assistant continuously analyzes sales pipelines and activities, identifying unique sales patterns and preferences, and provides practical and actionable recommendations to enhance sales success.

The new AI-powered capabilities with Sales Assistant include the following:

Predicting deals' win probability and recommending the next-best action.

Recommending high-win probability deals.

Actionable insights and notifications on deal velocity.

Tracking team performance and lost rates so sales managers can Identify team members with the highest drop rates, review deals lost by pipeline stages, and gain a deeper understanding of team strengths and areas for improvement.

In addition, to AI-powered Sales Assistant, Pipedrive also released a Sales Inbox with multiple email account sync, a new labeling capability that allows salespeople to categorize emails based on their criteria and common traits, and AI-powered SmartApp Recommendations that analyze customers' businesses and recommend the most relevant apps from the Pipedrive Marketplace for covering and automating the revenue pipeline.