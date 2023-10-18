Mindtickle Enhances Its Products with AI

Mindtickle today released capabilities to streamline workflows for revenue organizations. These include artificial intelligence-guided program creation, self-enablement with real-time answers to field questions, call scoring, and more.

This latest release includes the following:

AI-powered just-in-time enablement, for delivering relevant and real-time answers to reps' questions with Copilot, Mindtickle's generative AI assistant.

AI search across the Mindtickle platform based on a deeper understanding of language and search terms with Copilot.

Role-based home pages that serve up content and training based on goals and the competencies needed to achieve them.

Call scoring based on adherence to deal qualification frameworks like CHAMP and MEDDPICC to identify opportunities for coaching and training.

AI-based guided program creation for enablement programs, like the best module type to choose, and suggestions about program structures based on goals.

Enhanced integrations with the Microsoft Suite, including Sharepoint and Outlook.