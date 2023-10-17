Zuora Launches Products for Simplified Monetization of Subscriptions
Monetization platform provider Zuora today launched several product innovations to help companies tackle increased inflation and bearish markets with subscriptions and other recurring revenue business models.
The innovations to enhance Zuora's monetization suite include the following:
- Zuora for Consumption with a native mediation engine to accelerate growth through consumption pricing: Zuora for Consumption provides a holistic solution to scale consumption-based offerings, helping companies price on different models, meter raw usage events across devices and services, inform customers of consumption in near real-time, and recognize revenue for consumption. With Zuora's Mediation Engine, companies can now create flexible meters and consolidate usage data, unlocking new customer insights to experiment with pricing and better align with customer value.
- Extension Studio to extend Zuora for unique and changing business requirements. With drag-and-drop capabilities, Zuora's Extension Studio empowers admins to configure unique use cases and change monetization processes within Zuora.
- The Integration Hub to accelerate go-lives and business adaptability: Zuora's Integration Hub helps teams configure and maintain Zuora's more than 60 pre-built connectors to CRM, configure/price/quote, enterprise resource planning, payment gateways, and more, with drag-and-drop integration all in one place, )
- Industry Benchmarks for Zephr: Subscriber IQ helps product and growth teams glean subscriber insights through a connected view of subscribers combined with industry benchmarks. With Zephr, companies can identify opportunities to expand customer lifetime value.