Nosto Partners with Shopware
Nosto and Shopware have partnered to help e-commerce companies unlock growth through end-to-end personalization and commerce experience management.
This partnership will give e-commerce companies built on Shopware access to artificial intelligence-powered personalization and merchandising solutions
"With both companies expanding rapidly in the global e-commerce space, it made complete sense to enable our joint clients with the easiest possible integration for access to real-time, AI-powered segmentation, personalization, search, and merchandising on the Shopware platform," said Jim Lofgren, CEO of Nosto, in a statement.
Nosto's Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) helps Shopware merchants enhance their stores with an intelligence layer that processes vast amounts of customer and product data to understand intent and affinities while predicting future behaviors.
"I'm convinced that the partnership with Nosto as a provider of a key technology within our ecosystem will help us make Shopware even more popular on a global scale," said Stefan Hamann, co-CEO of Shopware, in a statement.
