FunnelStory Introduces AI-Powered Product Funnel Intelligence Platform

FunnelStory, a provider of product analytics for go-to-market (GTM) teams, today launched the artificial intelligence-powered Product Funnel Intelligence Platform for Revenue Teams to help them prioritize leads and deals with the highest probability of winning.

FunnelStory ingests structured and unstructured customer activity data to develop revenue intelligence to do the following:

Enable sales teams to track and prioritize PoCs/trials/renewals, introduce predictability in sales forecasts, and identify risks and opportunities in real time. This information can be delivered to CRM systems.

Enrich/prioritize leads for sales outreach and marketing retargeting campaigns. The marketing team can create automated lifecycle nudges, build retargeting campaigns, and enrich the CRM to achieve customer adoption, engagement, and retention.