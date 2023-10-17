-->
  • October 17, 2023

Braze Makes Customer Engagement Platform Available in AWS Marketplace

Braze has made its customer engagement platform available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Together with AWS, we continue to help companies power compelling and innovative customer engagement strategies and experiences at scale to seamlessly deliver loyalty, advocacy, and ongoing business value," said Matt McRoberts, senior vice president of global alliances at Braze, in a statement. "This expanded availability of Braze will allow our shared customers to better leverage AWS cloud investments and the convenience of AWS Marketplace."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research