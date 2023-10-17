Braze Makes Customer Engagement Platform Available in AWS Marketplace

Braze has made its customer engagement platform available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Together with AWS, we continue to help companies power compelling and innovative customer engagement strategies and experiences at scale to seamlessly deliver loyalty, advocacy, and ongoing business value," said Matt McRoberts, senior vice president of global alliances at Braze, in a statement. "This expanded availability of Braze will allow our shared customers to better leverage AWS cloud investments and the convenience of AWS Marketplace."