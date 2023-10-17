Nextdoor Launches Conversion API

Nextdoor, a neighborhood network provider, has launched Conversion API (CAPI) to help companies maximize ad performance, both online and offline.

Nextdoor's new Conversion API will expand and improve attribution capabilities, both online and offline, giving advertisers visibility into return on ad spend (ROAS). Building on Nextdoor's conversion pixel capabilities, it allows advertisers to gain further insight into how media campaigns on Nextdoor impact offline returns.

Nextdoor has also improved the ability to align customer messaging to relevant conversations. Leveraging Nextdoor's existing relationship with Oracle Advertising, advertisers will be able to leverage hundreds of categories, in addition to custom groupings based on Nextdoor's own insights, delivering high-performance ads in a safe and highly relevant environment.

Additionally, businesses will be able to run self-serve video campaigns in Nextdoor Ads Manager, with no spend limit or restrictions. Nextdoor's video offering lets companies use ad copy of up to 800 characters with dynamic local substitution, and videos of up to three minutes long.

Nextdoor will also introduce lead generation ads, which it says can deliver high-quality local leads, increase conversion rates, build strong community relationships, reach key household decision-makers active on Nextdoor, measure ROI on Nextdoor by calculating cost per leads, and view leads in Nextdoor Ads Manager.