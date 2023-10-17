Nextdoor Launches Conversion API
Nextdoor, a neighborhood network provider, has launched Conversion API (CAPI) to help companies maximize ad performance, both online and offline.
Nextdoor's new Conversion API will expand and improve attribution capabilities, both online and offline, giving advertisers visibility into return on ad spend (ROAS). Building on Nextdoor's conversion pixel capabilities, it allows advertisers to gain further insight into how media campaigns on Nextdoor impact offline returns.
Nextdoor has also improved the ability to align customer messaging to relevant conversations. Leveraging Nextdoor's existing relationship with Oracle Advertising, advertisers will be able to leverage hundreds of categories, in addition to custom groupings based on Nextdoor's own insights, delivering high-performance ads in a safe and highly relevant environment.
Additionally, businesses will be able to run self-serve video campaigns in Nextdoor Ads Manager, with no spend limit or restrictions. Nextdoor's video offering lets companies use ad copy of up to 800 characters with dynamic local substitution, and videos of up to three minutes long.
Nextdoor will also introduce lead generation ads, which it says can deliver high-quality local leads, increase conversion rates, build strong community relationships, reach key household decision-makers active on Nextdoor, measure ROI on Nextdoor by calculating cost per leads, and view leads in Nextdoor Ads Manager.
"We are excited to give advertisers more solutions to maximize outcomes," said Heidi Andersen, chief revenue and marketing officer of Nextdoor, in a statement. "These new solutions strengthen Nextdoor's capabilities in key areas: creative, conversion, relevancy, and reporting. Advertisers have expressed strong demand for a video offering, and we're excited to now have video available for all advertisers in Nextdoor Ads Manager. In response to an equally strong demand for a lead gen ad format, this launch will provide a seamless experience for neighbors to share their information with an advertiser, and thereby make it significantly easier for advertisers to capture leads. Finally, our expanded contextual targeting will help boost performance for advertisers and we’re very excited to launch our new Conversion API. Online to offline conversions are a real differentiator for Nextdoor and are critical to helping advertisers track and understand the impact of ads in real life."