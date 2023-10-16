Glia's Digital Interaction Solutions Now Available Within Lumin's Digital Banking Platform

Glia, a provider of digital customer service, phone, and automated self-service on a single platform, has partnered with Lumin Digital, a provider of cloud-native digital banking solutions, to streamline digital-first member service. Glia's technologies are now integrated into Lumin's online banking platform.

Lumin Digital offers personalized recommendations in spending insights, financial advice, fraud, alerts, and savings goals.

Pre-integration of the Glia Interaction Platform within Lumin's digital banking offering enables a seamless digital-first customer experience across all channels, including SMS, chat, voice, and video, without breaking the digital connection. Online collaboration tools, including cobrowsing, allow financial institutions to guide customers.