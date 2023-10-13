Bloomerang Launches Tap to Pay
Bloomerang,, providers of a donor relationship management and volunteer management platform for small and medium-sized nonprofits, has launched Tap to Pay to help nonprofits capture donations and donor information at in-person fundraising events.
Tap to Pay lets donors tap their credit cards or digital wallets to phones equipped with the Bloomerang Mobile App. Data flows automatically from the Bloomerang mobile app into the Bloomerang CRM.
"We're thrilled to be the first donor and volunteer management platform to deliver Tap to Pay to market, connecting nonprofits with the next generation of donors, making it easier for them to raise funds and engage with new donors," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang, in a statement. "Our 2023 Fundraising Planning and Climate Report found nonprofits' staffing constraints is one of the most important factors in determining fundraising performance. Tap to Pay helps nonprofits raise more, faster, at fundraising events to maximize their impact."
"We know that for nonprofits, building relationships with donors often happens in person and in the moment. We are excited to bring Tap to Pay functionality to our customers to more easily and simply process donations and record the transactions from their mobile phones at the point of interaction," added Tammy Hammond, chief product officer at Bloomerang.