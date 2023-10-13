Bloomerang Launches Tap to Pay

Bloomerang,, providers of a donor relationship management and volunteer management platform for small and medium-sized nonprofits, has launched Tap to Pay to help nonprofits capture donations and donor information at in-person fundraising events.

Tap to Pay lets donors tap their credit cards or digital wallets to phones equipped with the Bloomerang Mobile App. Data flows automatically from the Bloomerang mobile app into the Bloomerang CRM.