ManageMy Partners with SPLICE Software

ManageMy, a provider of customer experience solutions, has partnered with SPLICE Software, a customer engagement and conversational messaging technology provider, to offer customer engagement through conversational texting.

"Today's customers expect more than ever before when it comes to communication with businesses. Conversational texting is key to the future of customer engagement, as it allows for real-time, meaningful interactions that resonate with consumers," said Tara Kelly, CEO of SPLICE Software, in a statement. "By teaming up with ManageMy, we aim to empower businesses to harness the full potential of conversational texting to create deeper connections and drive loyalty."

"Our mission at ManageMy has always been to provide our clients with innovative solutions that transform their customer service operations. Teaming up with SPLICE Software allows us to stay at the forefront of the industry, offering our clients cutting-edge tools to enhance their customer experience,” said Jeff Brown, a partner at ManageMy, in a statement