Pathlight Launches Insight Streams

Pathlight has added Insight Streams to its Conversation Intelligence (CI) Platform, which now processes millions of customer interactions.

Insight Streams provides Generative Agent technology that simulates autonomous analysts capable of synthesizing millions of customer conversations into impactful business insights and transformative trends.

"Every leader wishes they could talk to every customer and understand their every need. But as organizations scale, the gap between leadership and the customer just becomes wider and wider," said Alex Kvamme, CEO and co-founder of Pathlight, in a statement. "Insight Streams ensures that leaders always have a clear, real-time understanding of the evolving customer landscape so that they can address issues and opportunities the moment they arise." "We've achieved a breakthrough in LLM-based conversational intelligence," said Trey Doig, chief technology officer and co-founder of Pathlight, in a statement. "With the initial release of CI, we proved that LLMs can analyze millions of conversations with human-level accuracy. Now, with Insight Streams, we've created the next layer of AI in the stack, spinning up virtual analysts that can summarize and distill this information at the executive level. And this is only the beginning."

Insight Streams' Executive-Level Summaries are fully expandable and investigatable. Executives can navigate from a bird's-eye overview down to individual themes and conversations, discover emerging themes and trends autonomously, without the need for predefined search parameters, with just a single sentence instruction, and create specialized Insight Streams that look for specific trends.

Insight Streams' Generative Agents are sophisticated AI models to interact, reason, and generate content based on vast amounts of data. Users initiate an Insight Stream, which deploys and instructs a Generative Agent to review every conversation for broad or specific themes. The Agent tackles conversations in batches, and upon identifying a theme, records it with an accompanying description. These identified themes are aggregated into broader categories, leading to an executive-level overview. All information is then loaded into a model, enabling executives to interact and chat directly with the synthesized insights.