Yahoo to Integrate Its Identity Solution with Twilio Segment
Yahoo Advertising has integrated its ConnectID with Twilio Segment's Customer Data Platform (CDP) to enable advertisers to activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world.
Segment users will be able to sync hashed, cookie-less data with their real-time customer profiles to drive greater reach and relevance for their campaigns.
"Data collaboration is paramount to ensuring brands are extracting value from their first-party data investment and delivering better advertising experiences to customers," said Giovanni Gardelli, vice president of ads data products at Yahoo, in a statement. "This integration will deliver what means most to advertisers: greater relevance, reach, and measurement. Fueled by first-party data, Yahoo ConnectID offers a differentiated and future-proofed approach to addressing a world with fewer identifiers."
"First-party data continues to be one of the most powerful tools for brands looking to build effective marketing campaigns that make their audiences feel seen and understood," said Katrina Wong, vice president of marketing at Twilio Segment, in a statement. "This integration will make it easy for marketers to leverage a real-time view of customers built from direct, reliable, first-party data to deliver the most relevant campaigns and ultimately maximize their advertising return on investment."