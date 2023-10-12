SugarCRM Partners with SYSPRO
SYSPRO, a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and SugarCRM have partnered to provide mid-market manufacturers and distributors with an integrated ERP and CRM solution that can align the front and back offices to optimize inventory, streamline supply chain and manufacturing operations, and drive additional revenue.
The joint SYSPRO ERP and SugarCRM offering delivers two-way sharing of information. When sales teams have real-time access to ERP data through the CRM system, they can check product availability and process order. Furthermore, the integration provides sales and customer service teams with up-to-date inventory information from the ERP system. Additionally, SugarCRM's AI-infused platform can analyze transactional and catalog data from SYSPRO to determine which products customers are most likely to buy, suggest items to be cross-sold or upsold, and then turn the sale into a step-by-step action for sales reps.
"SugarCRM is thrilled to partner with SYSPRO ERP to bring newfound productivity gains to sales, marketing, and customer service professionals," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's co-founder and chief strategy officer, in a statement. "Powerful CRM and ERP integrations fulfill the need for a complete business operating system spanning across the back office and front office to realize maximum productivity and efficiency within the business. Together with SYSPRO ERP, the Sugar platform will do the work to unlock customer insights, improve the experience by providing a 360-degree view of the customer, enable better decision-making with real-time analytics, and enhance collaboration with a single source of truth for all customer data."
"When looking for a best-of-breed CRM partner who understood mid-market manufacturing and distribution, SugarCRM was the obvious choice," said Sanjay Ejantkar, vice president of global alliances at SYSPRO Americas, in a statement. "We already have several customers seeing enormous benefits even prior to launch. We look forward to continuing that momentum through this strategic partnership."