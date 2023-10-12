SugarCRM Partners with SYSPRO

SYSPRO, a provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, and SugarCRM have partnered to provide mid-market manufacturers and distributors with an integrated ERP and CRM solution that can align the front and back offices to optimize inventory, streamline supply chain and manufacturing operations, and drive additional revenue.

The joint SYSPRO ERP and SugarCRM offering delivers two-way sharing of information. When sales teams have real-time access to ERP data through the CRM system, they can check product availability and process order. Furthermore, the integration provides sales and customer service teams with up-to-date inventory information from the ERP system. Additionally, SugarCRM's AI-infused platform can analyze transactional and catalog data from SYSPRO to determine which products customers are most likely to buy, suggest items to be cross-sold or upsold, and then turn the sale into a step-by-step action for sales reps.