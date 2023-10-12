Bazaarvoice Acquires Affable.ai
Bazaarvoice, a provider of user-generated content solutions, has acquired the affable.ai platform from Affable Technologies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With the affable.ai platform, Bazaarvoice adds creator discovery and management technology to its creator-managed services
The acquisition of the affable.ai platform also lets Bazaarvoice customers harness social commerce by activating content across their communities of everyday customers, creators, and brand ambassadors.
"We are thrilled to acquire affable.ai, a leading technology platform specializing in AI-driven influencer marketing solutions," said Keith Nealon, CEO of Bazaarvoice, in a statement. "The creator economy will double in size to $480 billion by 2027, and there is no better time for Bazaarvoice to expand our product portfolio to address our customers' evolving full-funnel content marketing and commerce needs."
"Our vision is to seamlessly integrate affable.ai with both our Social Commerce and Content Activation Solutions, allowing clients the unique ability to create, curate, and manage content from a single interface and connect the silos between their social and e-commerce strategies. When combined with Bazaarvoice's unparalleled retail distribution networks, clients have the ability to amplify their creator content to more destinations where customers shop and to measure the ROI of content in terms of brand awareness and sales, with true full-funnel data for their campaigns, unlike any other solutions available today," added Colby Smith, executive vice president and general manager of content activation solutions at Bazaarvoice, in a statement.
"We built affable.ai with the belief that the future of commerce will be social-led and that creators and influencers will help brands scale their reach through authentic, trusted voices. We are excited to realize this vision faster with Bazaarvoice's leadership and expertise in social commerce," said Nisarg Shah, co-founder, CEO of Affable Technologies, in a statement.
