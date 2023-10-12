Bazaarvoice Acquires Affable.ai

Bazaarvoice, a provider of user-generated content solutions, has acquired the affable.ai platform from Affable Technologies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the affable.ai platform, Bazaarvoice adds creator discovery and management technology to its creator-managed services

The acquisition of the affable.ai platform also lets Bazaarvoice customers harness social commerce by activating content across their communities of everyday customers, creators, and brand ambassadors.