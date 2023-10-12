Rebrandly Partners with MessageBird

Rebrandly, a provider of link management solutions, has partnered with MessageBird, a communications automation platform provider, to launch the Rebrandly Connector for MessageBird, allowing users to improve marketing campaigns with branded and trackable shortened links.

The integration between Rebrandly and MessageBird works across SMS, email, and WhatsApp channels.

Through the Rebrandly Connector for MessageBird, companies can do the following:

Leverage mobile deep links to send customers directly to product pages and complete purchases.

Create unique QR codes or referral links at scale for delivery through SMS, email, and WhatsApp.

Manage branded links via one tool without leaving the MessageBird interface, edit destination URLs and apply traffic routing features.

Benefit from advanced and actionable insights with click data from Rebrandly directly streamed into MessageBird's analytics dashboard in real-time.

Improve brand trust, customer acquisition, and retention with safe, secure (SOC 2 Type II) and recognizable branded short links at every step of the customer journey and track link engagement for funnel improvement.