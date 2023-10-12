Rebrandly Partners with MessageBird
Rebrandly, a provider of link management solutions, has partnered with MessageBird, a communications automation platform provider, to launch the Rebrandly Connector for MessageBird, allowing users to improve marketing campaigns with branded and trackable shortened links.
The integration between Rebrandly and MessageBird works across SMS, email, and WhatsApp channels.
Through the Rebrandly Connector for MessageBird, companies can do the following:
- Leverage mobile deep links to send customers directly to product pages and complete purchases.
- Create unique QR codes or referral links at scale for delivery through SMS, email, and WhatsApp.
- Manage branded links via one tool without leaving the MessageBird interface, edit destination URLs and apply traffic routing features.
- Benefit from advanced and actionable insights with click data from Rebrandly directly streamed into MessageBird's analytics dashboard in real-time.
- Improve brand trust, customer acquisition, and retention with safe, secure (SOC 2 Type II) and recognizable branded short links at every step of the customer journey and track link engagement for funnel improvement.
"MessageBird helps businesses automate their communication workflows and engage customers individually and in real-time," said Asha Thurthi, chief product officer of MessageBird, in a statement. "Our partnership and integration with Rebrandly augment our powerful tools so companies can add branded short links to their communications, improving campaign results and deepening brand trust among recipients. Many companies already use our solutions together, seeing measurable results and delivering more effective communications. This partnership will allow MessageBird and Rebrandly to reach more customers and accelerate the value we bring to the market."
"Rebrandly offers the most complete and advanced link management solutions in the market and is an essential piece of the global martech stack. Our AI-enabled link management technology and commitment to digital innovation empower customers to connect more effectively and securely with the content they care about, driving value, brand trust, and performance at scale," said Carla Bourque, CEO of Rebrandly, in a statement. "Our partnership with MessageBird is the latest manifestation of Rebrandly's mission to make every link matter with high-impact, measurable, and engaging omnichannel communications. We're proud to partner with MessageBird to help even more businesses benefit from Rebrandly's powerful link management technology."