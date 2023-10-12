Celebrus Launches Digital Analytics
Celebrus, a data analytics reporting provider, has launched Celebrus Digital Analytics (CDA), a fully enclosed solution for web analytics that automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates consumer behavioral data in live time across digital channels.
CDA, hosted in a single-tenant private cloud, provides access to a single source of truth for digital data.
"I've spent my entire career in data. Reporting is a commodity, but the traditional third-party methods for reporting have continued to underdeliver in today's marketplace," said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus, in a statement. "Gaps in data, identity, and connectivity cause pain for marketers, data analysts, and agencies as they all work tirelessly to understand what investments are working and which aren't. Celebrus puts data reporting back in the hands of professionals that need it most without any of the hassles or restrictions. CDA is one more way Celebrus is improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data."
