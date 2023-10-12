SurveyMonkey Adds MaxDiff Analysis for Best-to-Worst Rankings

SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, has launched MaxDiff Analysis for creating a Best-Worst scaling process and collecting respondent preferences. It can be used with SurveyMonkey Audience for market research.

SurveyMonkey MaxDiff Analysis presents survey respondents with a random subset of attributes to evaluate. Respondents pick the most and least important item from the list based on personal preference. The survey creator is then given a list of rank-ordered preferences to see which features respondents value the most and the least.

SurveyMonkey MaxDiff includes the following:

In-product guidance for setup and analysis;

Integration with SurveyMonkey Audience to help users find respondents who fit their targeting criteria for market research;

Methodologically-backed experimental designs;

Shorter MaxDiff questions to reduce respondent fatigue;

Expert MaxDiff analysis features and exports, including Counts analysis and Empirical Bayes analysis to calculate preferences at both the feature and respondent levels.