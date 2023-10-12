SurveyMonkey Adds MaxDiff Analysis for Best-to-Worst Rankings
SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, has launched MaxDiff Analysis for creating a Best-Worst scaling process and collecting respondent preferences. It can be used with SurveyMonkey Audience for market research.
SurveyMonkey MaxDiff Analysis presents survey respondents with a random subset of attributes to evaluate. Respondents pick the most and least important item from the list based on personal preference. The survey creator is then given a list of rank-ordered preferences to see which features respondents value the most and the least.
SurveyMonkey MaxDiff includes the following:
- In-product guidance for setup and analysis;
- Integration with SurveyMonkey Audience to help users find respondents who fit their targeting criteria for market research;
- Methodologically-backed experimental designs;
- Shorter MaxDiff questions to reduce respondent fatigue;
- Expert MaxDiff analysis features and exports, including Counts analysis and Empirical Bayes analysis to calculate preferences at both the feature and respondent levels.
"Businesses increasingly feel pressure to focus investments in areas that will have the highest impact on the bottom line," said Samuel Bakouch, senior vice president of product management at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "We're excited to introduce the SurveyMonkey MaxDiff solution, which empowers our users to focus on what matters most to their target audiences and run this type of analysis faster, more frequently, and at a lower cost."