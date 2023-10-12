airSlate Acquires Instapage
airSlate, a provider of business productivity and automation solutions, has acquired Instapage, a company that offers solutions for marketers to create personalized landing pages. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Following the acquisition, Instapage will continue to operate as a business unit under the airSlate umbrella.
"Our suite of solutions is purposefully crafted to empower businesses with enhanced productivity. We are thrilled to incorporate Instapage's capabilities to further bolster our support for our customers' business automation requirements," Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder of airSlate, said in a statement.
"Instapage's alignment with airSlate's mission, centered on intuitive and cost-effective automation of critical business and marketing operations, will bring tremendous value to businesses across industries," said Saranya Babu, general manager of Instapage, in a statement. "As more and more businesses optimize their marketing technology stacks to streamline and automate their workflows, the combination of Instapage's product expertise and airSlate's robust ecosystem will accelerate and expand the support for customers seeking to simplify key business processes through automation."