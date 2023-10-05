-->
  • October 5, 2023

Act-On Launches Advanced Analytics with AI

Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation solutions, has launched Act-On Advanced Analytics, a deep-dive analytics and custom reporting suite powered by artificial intelligence.

The new Act-On Advanced Analytics suite builds on Act-On's performance reporting to include custom reports and dashboards from any data set, with flexible filtering and visualization, updated funnel performance and revenue impact reports, natural language querying, and AI-driven insights.

Analytics users can create custom dashboards for sales and share reports and alerts. Users across departments can even set up their own personal custom dashboards.

Act-On Analytics suite is fueled by Act-On's cloud-based customer data lake, designed to incorporate first-party, third-party, and customer custom data. Act-On customers also continue to have access to Data Studio to export their data in common data formats for offline analysis.

"This is a true analytics package within Act-On with the power and flexibility of BI," Act-On's senior vice president of marketing, Jeff Day, said in a statement. "Marketers need to be able to deeply analyze their campaigns and channels to make performance improvements. And true to Act-On's mission of making marketing automation easy for the enterprise customer, with this BI engine embedded into Act-On, we make custom analytics easy for all Act-On users."

"We are super excited about our innovations in AI and the value, efficiency, and performance this brings our customers," Act-On CEO Kate Johnson said in a statement. "While we see other vendors letting their MA products languish, or even divest, we at Act-On have an aggressive roadmap for innovation as we chart the course to marketing automation 3.0."

