Act-On Launches Advanced Analytics with AI

Act-On Software, a provider of marketing automation solutions, has launched Act-On Advanced Analytics, a deep-dive analytics and custom reporting suite powered by artificial intelligence.

The new Act-On Advanced Analytics suite builds on Act-On's performance reporting to include custom reports and dashboards from any data set, with flexible filtering and visualization, updated funnel performance and revenue impact reports, natural language querying, and AI-driven insights.

Analytics users can create custom dashboards for sales and share reports and alerts. Users across departments can even set up their own personal custom dashboards.

Act-On Analytics suite is fueled by Act-On's cloud-based customer data lake, designed to incorporate first-party, third-party, and customer custom data. Act-On customers also continue to have access to Data Studio to export their data in common data formats for offline analysis.