Sitecore Unveils XM Cloud Plus and Sitecore Accelerate

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience software, today at its Sitecore DX event in Minneapolis, launched XM Cloud Plus and Sitecore Accelerate to help companies speed up their move to the cloud.

XM Cloud Sitecore's fully-native cloud CMS solution, has been upgraded in XM Cloud Plus, an extended digital-experience solution that brings together content management, artificial intelligence-powered search, personalization, customer data management and analytics.

"XM Cloud marked a significant moment in Sitecore's journey when we launched it a year ago. Our first-to-market experience offering a cloud-based composable solution resulted in rapid adoption and was the culmination of three years of development with extensive customer input," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO of Sitecore, in a statement. "Today, we expand the XM Cloud offering with XM Cloud Plus, bringing together a proven set of products that gives brands broader capabilities to offer an unrivalled customer experience while simplifying and accelerating their move to the cloud and delivering a powerful solution for the thousands of Sitecore XP customers that want additional enterprise capabilities."

Key features of XM Cloud Plus include:

Content creation and management tools that allow teams to produce, optimize, and deliver content to the right audience at the right time.

AI-powered search and content recommendations with dynamic personalization and targeting strategies, offering omnichannel personalization, intelligent search recommendations, and access to an extensive array of personalization development tools.

Omnichannel content center to manage all digital customer touchpoints from a single, unified content repository.

Integrations and connectivity within existing tech stacks across channels.

Drag-and-drop form builder to add data capture forms to pages and components.

Sitecore Accelerate is a dedicated program to guide Sitecore XM and Sitecore XP customers to either XM Cloud or XM Cloud Plus and XC customers to OrderCloud with the knowledge, resources, tools, and human support needed to unlock the full potential of a SaaS-based future.

Sitecore also used the event to launch generative AI features that enhance content creation, management, and delivery of digital experiences. They allow marketers to do the following:

Generate text and images in Content Hub One;

Author and edit brand content in Content Hub DAM (Digital Asset Management);

Deploy advanced Search that understands user intent to answer queries faster; and

Leverage Visual Search from Content Hub to discover content and incorporate images into brand assets via similar image suggestions.