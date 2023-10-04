Brightspot Launches CMS 4.7

Brightspot, a provider of content management solutions, has launched Brightspot CMS version 4.7, which includes integrations with Shopify, SharePoint, Microsoft Drive, and Google Drive, enhanced search and collaboration tools, a new site health framework, and generative AI capabilities powered by OpenAI.

"Brightspot aims to stand out as a content management system that empowers customers to easily shape their digital experiences and deliver great experiences to their users," said David Gang, co-founder and chief customer officer of Brightspot, in a statement. "We are thrilled to launch version 4.7 of Brightspot and to make Brightspot's unparalleled CMS technology available to businesses looking to get on the fast track to effective content creation, optimization, and distribution. Our latest innovations put flexibility and ease of use at the center of our platform and are part of our goals to continue to be leaders in redefining content management for an increasing number of use cases for our product and services."

Brightspot CMS 4.7's integrations with Shopify, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, and SharePoint enable customers to enrich their infrastructure investments with Brightspot, access externally created content while working in the platform, while AI-driven auto tagging and taxonomy capabilities reduce the manual burden of content categorization.

Brightspot CMS 4.7 also integrates OpenAI-assisted content capabilities that enable users to craft content ideas, drafts, and even complete articles with just a few simple prompts.

Enhanced search features allow quick view, which shows users a preview of their assets directly from the search panel. With the addition of watcher tools, users can set up personalized content monitoring. The enhanced alert system promptly notifies administrators of potential issues, such as broken links, missing metadata, or content inconsistencies. And in-system guides offer field- and widget-level assistance for various features.