Intuit Mailchimp Partners with Wix

Intuit Mailchimp, an email marketing and automation provider, is partnering with Wix.com, integrating with Amazon's Buy with Prime, and enhancing its generative artificial intelligence and SMS features ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Through the Wix partnership, Mailchimp users with Wix accounts will be able to sync and organize their customer data so they can customize their campaigns based on Mailchimp's real-time behavioral data with segmentation and customer journey tools and use AI-powered features that automate and offer performance suggestions for strategy optimization.

"No matter the size of your business, whether you're speaking to an audience of 15 or 150,000, delivering personalization at scale is challenging. In one single platform, our users can manage customer engagement from attraction to purchase so they reach their customers at the right place and time this holiday season," said Kenneth Chestnut, global head of ecosystem at Intuit Mailchimp, in a statement. "We're thrilled to announce a multi-year, strategic partnership with Wix to deliver a single source of truth for marketers and small businesses. Marketers can tap into a wealth of marketing best practices when connecting their Wix accounts to Mailchimp, getting recommendations and generated content that are built with insights derived from an international data footprint at their core." "We see great strategic value in this partnership with Intuit and the positive impact it will have on our complementary users," said Anthony Scaglione, executive vice president of global partners at Wix, in a statement. "This partnership is a true collaboration of best-of-class solutions to support the ever-changing needs of businesses and will give users more tools to grow their businesses and thrive in today's digital landscape."

The Mailchimp for Buy with Prime app, built by Alloy Automation, transfers Buy with Prime events, such as an abandoned checkout, and shoppers' contact details to Mailchimp, enabling automated personalized checkout recovery campaigns built by Mailchimp's Customer Journey Builder.Together, these tools equip marketers with actionable insight for advanced opportunities to re-engage and cultivate relationships with customers with automated reminders or incentives

Mailchimp is also enabling customer personalization with new generative AI and SMS features, including advanced segmentation, automations, and email build and text generation.

Mailchimp users can leverage their customer data and Intuit Assist to generate content, deeply personalize their marketing, and optimize their marketing strategy by unlocking insights from all of their customer data.

Furthermore, U.S.-based Mailchimp customers on paid plans can now automate their SMS outreach in Campaign Manager and Customer Journey Builder and manage one-on-one conversations with SMS in their Mailchimp Inbox, bringing all their customer communications in one place.

Intuit Mailchimp has also made its platform available in Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese.