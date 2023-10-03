Boomi Launches Boomi GPT
Boomi, a connectivity and automation provider, today at its Silicon Valley Boomi World Tour introduced Boomi GPT, available in the Boomi AI suite, bringing a conversational experience to the Boomi platform.>
Learning from Boomi's approximately 20,000 global customers and 200 million integrations, Boomi GPT translates words into action to connect applications, data, processes, people, and devices. Customers can use Boomi GPT's natural language prompt to ask Boomi AI to build integrations, APIs, or master data models. Acting as a knowledgeable assistant or copilot, Boomi GPT then designs an outline of the requested integration or other software, which users can accept or modify,.
"Organizations are working around the clock to deliver innovative products and services that exceed customer expectations while applying extensive connectivity and automation to streamline operations and reduce costs," said Ed Macosky, chief product and technology officer of Boomi, in a statement. "With Boomi AI, organizations can dramatically accelerate and democratize this work, turning natural language requests into integrations and connections that are critical for application modernization and cloud migration. We are thrilled to launch Boomi GPT, the first feature in the Boomi AI suite that will help organizations move with the speed and acumen necessary for success in today's hypercompetitive markets."