Boomi Launches Boomi GPT

Boomi, a connectivity and automation provider, today at its Silicon Valley Boomi World Tour introduced Boomi GPT, available in the Boomi AI suite, bringing a conversational experience to the Boomi platform.>

Learning from Boomi's approximately 20,000 global customers and 200 million integrations, Boomi GPT translates words into action to connect applications, data, processes, people, and devices. Customers can use Boomi GPT's natural language prompt to ask Boomi AI to build integrations, APIs, or master data models. Acting as a knowledgeable assistant or copilot, Boomi GPT then designs an outline of the requested integration or other software, which users can accept or modify,.