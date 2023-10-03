Contentstack Integrates with Amazon Bedrock

Contentstack, providers of a composable digital experience platform, has integrated Amazon Bedrock into its Automation Hub and AI Assistant.

With this integration, Contentstack users can leverage various foundation models to find the one that best fits their unique use cases, all within the Contentstack environment. Users can now select from new AI offerings like AI21 Labs, Anthropic's Claude, and Amazon's Titan models.

Amazon Bedrock's secure API ensures data integrity while allowing private customization of foundational models. Companies can deploy generative AI applications and workflows using the Amazon Bedrock Connector in Automation Hub.

Amazon Bedrock within AI Assistant makes tasks like text summarization and keyword extraction easier.