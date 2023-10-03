Real Story Group Launches Benchmarking Tool

Real Story Group (RSG) today released an online benchmarking service for marketers.

Built on RSG's RealScore platform, the 15-minute survey provides a structured environment for marketing leaders to self-assess their operations, data, content, decisioning, and technology. The platform then delivers an effectiveness score within and across dimensions and comparisons against the industry at large. RSG subscribers can further benchmark against industry-sector peers.