Real Story Group Launches Benchmarking Tool
Real Story Group (RSG) today released an online benchmarking service for marketers.
Built on RSG's RealScore platform, the 15-minute survey provides a structured environment for marketing leaders to self-assess their operations, data, content, decisioning, and technology. The platform then delivers an effectiveness score within and across dimensions and comparisons against the industry at large. RSG subscribers can further benchmark against industry-sector peers.
"Martech leaders consistently tell RSG that they feel behind, but without specific measures it can be hard to confirm whether, where, and how," said RSG's managing director, Jarrod Gingras, in a statement. "This new tool gives martech leaders the analysis to understand their current strengths and weaknesses in order to shape future investments."