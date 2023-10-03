Drift Launches Drift Engage, Site Concierge, and Bionic Chatbots

Drift, a buyer experience and conversational artificial intelligence company, today introduced Drift Engage, Site Concierge, and Bionic Chatbots to help companies deliver curated, personalized experiences to every unique buyer in real time.

Site Concierge is a dedicated space on businesses websites that creates multifaceted digital experiences unique to each site visitor. By leveraging AI to garner a holistic understanding of site visitors, Site Concierge helps them find the answers and tools they need when they need them. A collection of apps that will include a Meeting Scheduler, Content Recommendations, GPT search and more, Site Concierge customizes its recommendations, calls to action, and playbook pathways to best serve each unique site visitor.

Drift's Bionic Chatbots leverage generative AI to understand and deliver business content trained for each customer. Bionic Chatbots will automatically sense sales intent and lead qualification, blending demand generation processes and generative AI.

Drift Engage, powered by Lift AI, automatically scores the real-time intent of every website visitor and delivers a personalized experience based on that data, even if those visitors are 100% anonymous. It uses machine learning to power segmentation and targeting for all playbooks with features like real-time intent scoring, real-time playbook targeting, CRM sync, and audiences summary data.