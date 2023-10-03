Botify Launches Return on Organic Search Spend

Botify, providers of a performance marketing platform for organic search, has launched Return on Organic Search Spend (ROSS), a calculation model for marketers to measure and enhance their search engine optimization investments.

"There's a pressing need for a standardized measurement framework to accurately measure the impact of organic search with confidence, as exists for return on advertising spend, to enable an informed and direct comparison," said Adrien Menard, CEO and co-founder of Botify, in a statement. "The value that a holistic, data-driven search strategy brings is often overlooked and misunderstood, and that's what we aim to change with ROSS."

ROSS helps companies see how paid and organic search work together to drive profitable and sustainable brand findability.

Along with ROSS, Botify is delivering the following platform functionality to further empower its customers to measure organic search impact: