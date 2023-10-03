Teradata Partners with ActionIQ

Teradata and ActionIQ have partnered on a joint offering for marketing and customer experience (CX) activations for Teradata VantageCloud customers.

By combining the harmonized data approach and advanced analytics of Teradata VantageCloud with ActionIQ's customer experience apps, businesses can gain a 360-degree view of customers.

ActionIQ will offer the following solutions to Teradata VantageCloud customers:

ActionIQ Audience Center, an audience segmentation tool for targeted marketing campaigns and personalized customer interactions.

Real-Time CX for real-time access to customer profiles and behavior data.

IdentityPlus, with identity resolution capabilities that deliver insights into customer identities and behaviors.

Journey Orchestration, with a drag-and-drop canvas for building multistep, multichannel customer journeys.