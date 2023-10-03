Teradata Partners with ActionIQ
Teradata and ActionIQ have partnered on a joint offering for marketing and customer experience (CX) activations for Teradata VantageCloud customers.
By combining the harmonized data approach and advanced analytics of Teradata VantageCloud with ActionIQ's customer experience apps, businesses can gain a 360-degree view of customers.
ActionIQ will offer the following solutions to Teradata VantageCloud customers:
- ActionIQ Audience Center, an audience segmentation tool for targeted marketing campaigns and personalized customer interactions.
- Real-Time CX for real-time access to customer profiles and behavior data.
- IdentityPlus, with identity resolution capabilities that deliver insights into customer identities and behaviors.
- Journey Orchestration, with a drag-and-drop canvas for building multistep, multichannel customer journeys.
"The partnership between Teradata and ActionIQ is a win for customers interested in enhancing their customer experience and driving profitable growth," said Lisa Stewart, senior vice president of worldwide partners and alliances at Teradata, in a statement. "With ActionIQ's expertise in advertising and marketing technology for CX, combined with Teradata's complete cloud analytics and data platform, businesses can unlock the full potential of their customer data, enhance agility, accelerate time to value, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."
"Teradata's unmatched legacy in data analytics and ActionIQ's marketer-friendly customer data platform position us to redefine customer experiences," said Tasso Argyros, ActionIQ's CEO and founder, in a statement. "Our shared vision is to empower businesses, enabling faster innovation, better decisions, and genuine customer connections."