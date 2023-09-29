Dialpad Introduces PII Redaction

Dialpad has released PII Redaction, an artificial intelligence-powered feature to fortify privacy safeguards of personal identifiable information (PII) and empower users with greater control over their data.

As part of Dialpad Ai, a proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) engine embedded across Dialpad’s sales, voice, meetings, messaging and contact center solution, PII Redaction safeguards customer privacy, security, and compliance.

PII Redaction leverages AI to automatically redact sensitive personal information from all transcripts in real time. Using advanced algorithms and machine learning, it automatically identifies and redacts numeric personal information, including credit card numbers and Social Security numbers. Information that's redacted won't appear in post-call interfaces, such as transcripts or call summary.