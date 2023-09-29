Similarweb Launches Search Tracker

Similarweb is introducing Search Tracker with a pair of search marketing tools focused on organic search engine optimization and fending off competitive threats in pay-per-click search.

Similarweb's Search Tracker module consists of Rank Tracker and Brand Protection, which together support a holistic strategy across both organic and pay-per-click search marketing. SEO experts from Rank Ranger, which Similarweb acquired in 2022, contributed to the Search Tracker module of Similarweb 3.0.

Rank Tracker is a daily keyword tracking tool that helps SEO teams see which keywords are working, where they need to optimize further, and where competitors have an edge.

Brand Protection is a daily pay-per-click tracking tool that alerts teams to threats like competitors bidding on their brand names or keywords.