Similarweb Launches Search Tracker
Similarweb is introducing Search Tracker with a pair of search marketing tools focused on organic search engine optimization and fending off competitive threats in pay-per-click search.
Similarweb's Search Tracker module consists of Rank Tracker and Brand Protection, which together support a holistic strategy across both organic and pay-per-click search marketing. SEO experts from Rank Ranger, which Similarweb acquired in 2022, contributed to the Search Tracker module of Similarweb 3.0.
Rank Tracker is a daily keyword tracking tool that helps SEO teams see which keywords are working, where they need to optimize further, and where competitors have an edge.
Brand Protection is a daily pay-per-click tracking tool that alerts teams to threats like competitors bidding on their brand names or keywords.
"Speed is important in search marketing, making daily data updates essential for any digital marketing team," said Or Offer, CEO of Similarweb, in a statement. "Our customers tell us that they can counter competitive threats more effectively and take advantage of opportunities before they slip away when they respond quickly, and providing more current data is one of the ways we're responding to that requirement. In addition, SEO and PPC teams and the tools they use are too often siloed, leading to disjointed strategies. Search Tracker helps bring those teams together around a single source of truth."