Contentsquare to Acquire Product Analytics Provider Heap

Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, will acquire product analytics platform provider Heap. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Heap will extend Contentsquare's platform capabilities with deeper and broader insights. It marks a critical milestone in our journey to maximize value for customers through breaking down data silos, fostering collaboration, and giving all teams a 360-degree view of their customers' experience," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement. "Together we are uniquely positioned to transform the experience analytics industry and give everyone the experience they love, seek, and deserve.

"Together we will be able to provide all teams with the what, where, when, how, and why of user experiences," Cherki continued. "What is happening online, where and when users drop off, how they behave on a site or app, and why. Having access to both macro insights and deeper session-level insights will enable teams to build trust, boost conversion and retention, and increase customer lifetime value."

"Joining the Contentsquare group is an exciting opportunity for Heap. Together we will shape this category, becoming the benchmark for experience analytics," said Ken Fine, CEO of Heap, in a statement. "Integrating our two best-of-breed platforms enables us to help our customers understand and improve the complete customer journey and deliver the best experiences, improving net promoter score and customer lifetime value."