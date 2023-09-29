Chorus by ZoomInfo Releases Generative AI Solution for Follow-Up Emails

ZoomInfo, a go-to-market platform provider, has released a generative artificial intelligence tool within Chorus, its conversation intelligence solution, that automatically drafts follow-up emails after meetings.

Chorus can automatically convert notes and action items from the meeting into ready-to-send email drafts. Chorus' generative AI follow-up email summary would include the following:

A simple, customizable email draft addressed to everyone who attended the meeting;

Details of discussions throughout the call; and

A list of next steps for both sides to help bring the deal to a close.

Additionally, integrating Chorus with Zapier enables straightforward and seamless workflows, known as Zaps, connecting Chorus with apps such as Confluence, Asana, or Zoho. This integration helps users centralize their workflow within a single app.

And with the Chorus app for Slack, users can enter a simple command to publish meeting summaries and follow-ups to any channel.