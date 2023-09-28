Adlook Integrates with Google's Topics API

Adlook's demand-side platform (DSP) has become the first to integrate with Google's Topics API, a new Privacy Sandbox proposal by Google for interest-based advertising.

By embracing the Topics API, Adlook paves the way for advertisers to tap into an ecosystem that guarantees scale and transparency. Advertisers can allocate their media budgets without third-party data.

Powered by Google's Chrome web browser, Topics was designed to enhance web privacy for users while providing advertisers with cost-effective tools for interest-based advertising at scale. Topics is among Google’s attempts to replace the third-party cookie.