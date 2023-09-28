Adlook Integrates with Google's Topics API
Adlook's demand-side platform (DSP) has become the first to integrate with Google's Topics API, a new Privacy Sandbox proposal by Google for interest-based advertising.
By embracing the Topics API, Adlook paves the way for advertisers to tap into an ecosystem that guarantees scale and transparency. Advertisers can allocate their media budgets without third-party data.
Powered by Google's Chrome web browser, Topics was designed to enhance web privacy for users while providing advertisers with cost-effective tools for interest-based advertising at scale. Topics is among Google’s attempts to replace the third-party cookie.
"As one of the earliest adopters of Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative, Adlook has been at the forefront of shaping the future of digital advertising," said Mateusz Jedrocha, vice president of branding solutions at Adlook, in a statement. "As a RTB House group, we've actively contributed to the development of this ecosystem by sharing proposals, conducting pioneering tests, and embracing these new APIs. Our experience and knowledge in this space set us apart, making us the first to market and enabling us to navigate these complex solutions effectively. Being early adapters and testers positions us to harness the full potential of these new signals and opportunities."