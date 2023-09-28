Simpleview Partners with Playeasy

Simpleview, a provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations, and Playeasy, providers of a digital platform supporting sports event organizers, destinations, facilities, and events have announced a partnership designed to better drive sports markets for destinations across the country.

The partnership was formed to build an integration of platforms and collaboration of thought leadership to fuel sports marketing for Simpleview customers and create a comprehensive sports tourism solution with an integration between the Simpleview and Playeasy tech stacks.

Key benefits of the partnership include the following:

Bringing more sporting events and event data to destinations with a lead connector that enables Playeasy users to sync leads to Simpleview CRM;

Measuring economic impact by either calculating estimated economic impact or enabling users to leverage the Event Impact Calculator (EIC) sports module; and

A single sign-on for both platforms with a single set of credentials.