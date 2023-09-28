Simpleview Partners with Playeasy
Simpleview, a provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations, and Playeasy, providers of a digital platform supporting sports event organizers, destinations, facilities, and events have announced a partnership designed to better drive sports markets for destinations across the country.
The partnership was formed to build an integration of platforms and collaboration of thought leadership to fuel sports marketing for Simpleview customers and create a comprehensive sports tourism solution with an integration between the Simpleview and Playeasy tech stacks.
Key benefits of the partnership include the following:
- Bringing more sporting events and event data to destinations with a lead connector that enables Playeasy users to sync leads to Simpleview CRM;
- Measuring economic impact by either calculating estimated economic impact or enabling users to leverage the Event Impact Calculator (EIC) sports module; and
- A single sign-on for both platforms with a single set of credentials.
"After months of strategic planning with the Playeasy team, we're thrilled to share this partnership with Simpleview clients and sports tourism experts," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer of Simpleview, in a statement. "The integration of our platforms to better drive sports marketing will be invaluable for destinations across the country. It's sure to be a home run."
"Our team at Playeasy is on a mission to revolutionize the sports tourism industry by creating solutions that are both innovative and intuitive," said Sean Flaherty, co-founder and CEO of Playeasy, in a statement. "Our partnership with Simpleview is a major milestone on our journey towards achieving this goal. By integrating Playeasy's user-friendly sales and marketing platform with Simpleview's robust CRM and CMS, we'll be able to provide destinations with the most powerful and seamless end-to-end product in sports tourism."
