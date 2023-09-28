Glyphic Partners with Crunchbase
Sales AI startup Glyphic has partnered with data platform provide Crunchbase to advance their AI copilot, which assists sales teams in analyzing customer interactions and providing strategic insights into sales pipelines. Glyphic will train its AI copilot on Crunchbase's company data, enabling it to surface actionable insights and growth signals throughout the entire sales cycle.
Leveraging Crunchbase data and contextual information from CRM systems, Glyphic's AI copilot will automate much of the manual research required of sales teams.
"We are really excited to announce this partnership with Crunchbase. It will be game-changing for our customers," Glyphic co-founder and CEO Adam Liska in a statement. "For AI to be useful, it needs to work with high-quality data. This partnership will enable us to proactively surface invaluable insights to sales teams to help them prepare for future customer conversations based on proprietary data from sales playbooks, CRMs, calls, emails, and more. As we work toward better sales intelligence, we will be leveraging Crunchbase data to ensure our customers make the best sales decisions."
We're excited to offer a way for innovators like Glyphic to bring the power of Crunchbase to their customers through data licensing," said Megh Gautam, chief product officer of Crunchbase, in a statement. "With unique data from firmographics to financials, hard-to-find companies, and unique sourcing, our proprietary data is differentiated and essential to generating actionable intelligence. Together with Glyphic, we aim to eliminate the mental gymnastics of too much data and deliver a highly effective, AI-driven path to success with the right insights at the right time."