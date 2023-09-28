Glyphic Partners with Crunchbase

Sales AI startup Glyphic has partnered with data platform provide Crunchbase to advance their AI copilot, which assists sales teams in analyzing customer interactions and providing strategic insights into sales pipelines. Glyphic will train its AI copilot on Crunchbase's company data, enabling it to surface actionable insights and growth signals throughout the entire sales cycle.

Leveraging Crunchbase data and contextual information from CRM systems, Glyphic's AI copilot will automate much of the manual research required of sales teams.