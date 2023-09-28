Bloomreach Adds to Discovery

Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider, has enhanced Bloomreach Discovery with new capabilities for group merchandising, SKU searchability, and facet enhancements.

The first enhancement expands the scope of Bloomreach's dynamic grouping feature, allowing merchants to merchandise groups of products based on any attribute.

SKU searchability allows merchandisers to make product variants (such as finishes, sizes, and dimensions) searchable so that buyers' specific searches deliver results with only those attributes.

The facet enhancements enable merchandisers to rank, reorder, and customize the display of number-facets directly in their dashboards at global, search, and category levels to better match the specific needs of their buyers.