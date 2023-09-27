ON24 Partners with NetLine

ON24, providers of a sales and marketing platform for B2B digital engagement, has integrated with NetLine, a B2B content syndication lead generation network.

Together, ON24 and NetLine will provide B2B marketers one solution to create experiences, promote content, and drive demand, including the ability to do the following:

"To effectively engage and convert today's modern buyer, enterprises need to deliver high-value content across multiple digital channels. But, executing an omnichannel strategy takes time and bandwidth that teams today just don't have," said Callan Young, chief marketing officer of ON24, in a statement. "We are excited to bring our customers a unique solution to this problem through our partnership with NetLine. Now, our customers will have a seamless process for promoting, amplifying, personalizing, and repurposing digital marketing campaigns to boost their reach and pipeline growth, ultimately getting more results with fewer resources and advancing their success."

"By combining NetLine's robust content syndication network and ON24's leading platform for digital engagement, we are equipping our customers with access to first-party data that can expedite deals," said David Fortino, chief strategy officer of NetLine, in a statement. "This powerful combination will be a game-changer for marketers, enabling them to provide their audiences with highly relevant content and drive meaningful results for their businesses."