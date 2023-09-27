Flywheel and CitrusAd Integrate

Flywheel, a provider of retail media managed service, has integrated its global reporting with CitrusAd's reporting, making new features, ongoing data improvements with better shopper history and advanced reporting metrics readily available for proactive recommendations.

"Flywheel works with many of the world's largest, most sophisticated brands, who in turn are critical customers for our retail clients. Their skilled client services team now has access to advanced metrics to better support clients," said Jaclyn Nix, executive vice president of media sales and operations at CitrusAd, in a statement..

"This integration allows us to drive better results for our clients and their retail partners through reliable data and ad technology," said Sandy Welsch, vice president of omnichannel platforms at Flywheel, in a statement.