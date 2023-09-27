Acquia Launches Acquia Exchange, an Integration Hub

Acquia has launched Acquia Exchange, an integration hub for its digital experience platform.

Acquia Exchange offers a single destination to discover integrations, connectors, and modules that enhance Acquia solutions.

"Acquia's DXP provides a platform that can easily integrate with products from other providers, so customers can create the solutions that best meet their needs," said Deanna Ballew, senior vice president of DXP products at Acquia, in a statement. "With Acquia Exchange, customers can take their Acquia products further, expand on the foundations of their martech stack, and connect those tools within their preferred digital ecosystem. Because Acquia solutions are open and connections already exist with leading martech products, our customers can maximize use of their data and content across their own digital experience platforms."