commercetools Launches commercetools Connect

commercetools, a provider of composable commerce technology, today unveiled commercetools Connect to help businesses integrate new components into the commercetools Composable Commerce platform.

Connect takes care of integrations hosting, maintenance, execution, monitoring, and security for businesses.

"At commercetools, we're all about making every aspect of the merchant and customer experience easier and faster. Our composable commerce enables exceptional flexibility and scale, as well as tight integration with both businesses' existing infrastructure and a wide range of best-of-breed commerce solutions. Connect makes that integration even easier, bringing additional operational efficiencies and enabling composable commerce to be incorporated faster than ever," said Mike Sharp, chief product officer of commercetools, in a statement.

Bloomreach, Fluent Commerce, fulfillmentools, Klaviyo, Marketplacer, NewStore, Talon.One, TrustElevate, and Voucherify are among the partner integrations that are available through commercetools Connect.