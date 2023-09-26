Madison Logic Launches ABM Connected TV

Madison Logic, a digital account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, today launched ABM Connected TV (ABM CTV), to help companies target and surround buyers wherever they are.

"Buyers today are harder to reach than ever before; marketers can no longer risk focusing on individual channels to succeed," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement. "With superior targeting capabilities fueled by our industry-leading intent data, we empower marketers to identify in-market accounts, drive higher awareness, and ultimately maximize their media investment by engaging buyers through a unified approach that now adds CTV to their multichannel ABM strategy. This is an exciting new chapter for Madison Logic as we continue to innovate and shape the future of B2B marketing."