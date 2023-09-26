SurveyMonkey Launches SurveyMonkey Forms
SurveyMonkey today launched SurveyMonkey Forms to help users create forms in a single platform with purpose-built templates, customizable form fields, and third-party integrations, as well as advanced features including data and workflow automation tools.
Key features of SurveyMonkey Forms include the following:
- 30 customizable templates to help users create online forms for common use cases such as event registrations, online applications, lead generation, contact information, payment collection, evaluation, and more;
- All-new list view of responses to analyze and act on responses individually, right in SurveyMonkey;
- Pre-designed form fields and layouts;
- Integrations with workplace tools, such as MailChimp, Zapier, and Google Sheets; and
- Simplified web embedding configurations to enable users to add forms to their websites.
"For more than 20 years, SurveyMonkey has been the go-to survey platform for people who want an elegant and enjoyable way to collect and act on feedback," said Samuel Bakouch, senior vice president of product management at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "Now, we're bringing the same seamless experience to a modern forms solution, fulfilling one of our top customer requests."